Seeing Felicia

Britney’s longtime friend and former assistant Felicia Culotta returned for the second FX episode, alleging that Jamie told her in 2008 that Britney didn’t want to see her during the Circus tour. While continuing her role behind-the-scenes, Culotta recalled Britney spotting her. “[She] took a full running leap and ran all the way down the hall and leapt on to me,” she claimed. “I thought wait a minute, were they trying to turn the two of us against each other?”