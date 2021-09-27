The ‘Rolling Stone’ Covers of It All

In CNN’s special report, Britney’s former publicist Rey Roldan claimed that her infamous 1999 cover upset Jive Records.

“We saw it and we got the proofs back from the photographer and I remember thinking, ‘We could be really screwed here,’” he recalled. “I remember being in the next meeting and it was really tense … it was Rolling Stone‘s decision [to publish the cover].”

During “Controlling Britney Spears,” Rolling Stone was discussed again while exploring how quickly Britney got back to work after she was placed under conservatorship, with the magazine publishing “Britney Spears: Inside an American Tragedy” in February and “Yes she can! Britney Returns” in December.