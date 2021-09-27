Whether Britney Could Get Married

Britney, who got engaged to Sam Asghari earlier this month, claimed in her June hearing that she wasn’t able to get married again due to her conservatorship. “Controlling Britney Spears” implies that Britney was misled about whether she could wed, with Judge Reva G. Goetz reportedly telling Ingham, “I don’t recall that we made any orders about the right to marry, but you may not want to tell her that.”

Per court transcripts obtained by NYT, Ingham replied, “Somehow that did not come up in the conversation.” The judge, who retired and is no longer on the case, told the outlet in a statement that viewers should “not to draw any conclusions or inference from or be swayed by any one hearing.”