CNN’s ‘TOXIC: Britney Spears’ Battle for Freedom’

TOXIC: Britney Spears’ Battle for Freedom is a one-hour special that focuses on Britney’s attempts to end her conservatorship following her bombshell revelations in June.

It will include interviews from Rosie O’Donnell, Mischa Barton, Ronan Farrow, Lisa MacCarley and Britney’s former tour manager Dan George.

Where to Watch: The special will premiere on CNN Sunday, September 26, at 8 p.m. ET.