Netflix’s ‘Britney vs Spears’

Britney vs Spears will rely on “years-long investigative work, exclusive interviews and new documents” to shed a light on the pop star as she navigated her conservatorship over the last 13 years.

The documentary will include never-before-seen text messages, voicemails and interviews with people that haven’t previously spoken publicly about events they witnessed when it came to Britney and her legal battle.

Where to Watch: The doc will be available to stream on Netflix Tuesday, September 28.