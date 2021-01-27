Britney Did Not Get to Choose Her Own Lawyer

Adam Streisand, a trial lawyer who specializes in conservatorships and estates, tells viewers that he met with Britney after her 2008 hospitalization when she was looking for an attorney.

“The first question I had was, ‘Does Britney have the capacity to be able to hire me? Does she have the ability to take my advice?’” he remembers asking during their meeting. “The first thing is Britney was able to make the judgment. [She said,] ‘Hey, I get what’s going on. I get that I’m not going to be able to resist this conservatorship or avoid this conservatorship.’ So, that’s a pretty sound judgment. The second thing was, she said, ‘I don’t want my father to be the conservator.’ That was her one request. She wanted a professional or somebody independent. … Britney did not want her father to be the conservator of her person, the person who makes decisions about her medical care, treatment, so on and so forth. She also didn’t want him controlling her finances.”

However, the judge on the case ultimately disagreed with Streisand’s assertion that the entertainer was capable of retaining her own lawyer, so he was not brought onto the case.

“I felt that was not the right decision by the judge,” Streisand says, acknowledging that the judge had seen Britney’s medical report while he had not. “I felt that based on my interactions with Britney that she was capable.”