Britney Was Never a ‘Puppet’

Kevin Tancharoen, who worked as one of Britney’s backup dancers in the prime of her career, contends in the film that she was “definitely in control of a lot of decisions” while on tour.

“That idea that Britney is a puppet who just gets moved around and gets told what to do is incredibly inaccurate,” he says. “When I was involved in all of those years, we would present a lot of ideas. She would have to like them, and she would have to approve them. She was very creative. She was the one who knew what she wanted to do, and she would make that happen or her people would make that happen for her. That’s how I got hired is because she just told somebody, ‘No, I want him to do it.’ And it happened within an hour. She was the boss.”