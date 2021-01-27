Jamie Was Not as Present as Lynne Early On

Nancy Carson, the talent agent who helped Britney land an Off-Broadway role in New York City as a child, recalls seeing Jamie around Britney much less than Lynne in the early 1990s.

“Jamie visited from time to time and was anxious to see this time be worthwhile so that he could justify the money that it was costing to do this,” Carson says.

Former Jive executive Kaiman, meanwhile, tells viewers that Lynne “supported” Britney’s music career while Jamie was seemingly absent.

“Her mother would do whatever it took, personally and for the family’s sake, for Britney to be a star,” Kaiman recounts. “I never talked to her father. The only thing Jamie ever said to me was, ‘My daughter is going to be so rich she’s going to buy me a boat.’ That’s all I’m going to say about Jamie.”