Joey Lawrence

Joey played the eldest brother, Joe Roman, on the NBC-turned-WB sitcom. Before working alongside his brothers, he got his start acting in episodes of Diff’rent Strokes, Silver Spoons, Gimme a Break! and in the TV movie Adventures in Babysitting before landing the role of Joey Russo on Blossom in 1990. He later worked with his brothers in DCOM flicks Horse Sense and Jumping Ship in 1999 and 2001, respectively. The Dancing With the Stars alum also appeared on American Dreams, Run of the House, My Fake Fiancé and Melissa & Joey. He reunited with Blossom costar Mayim Bialik for an episode of her FOX series Call Me Kat, which aired in early 2022.

The Celebrity Big Brother alum married Michelle Vella in 2002 before their split three years later. He later wed Chandie Yawn-Nelson in July 2005, with whom he shares daughters Charleston and Liberty. The pair’s divorce was finalized in February 2022. Us exclusively revealed in August 2021 that Joey proposed to actress Samantha Cope one year after his split from Yawn-Nelson. (Joey and Cope met on the set of a Lifetime movie, which Andrew directed.)