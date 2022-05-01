Matthew Lawrence

Matthew, the middle brother, portrayed Matt Roman on Brotherly Love. He initially got his start playing Danny Carrington Jr. on Dynasty and Chris Hillard in 1993’s Mrs. Doubtfire. His later acting credits include a younger version of Joey on Blossom, Jack Hunter on Boy Meets World, Billy in The Hot Chick and Tony Longo in four episodes of Melissa & Joey. Matthew also hosts a “Mr. Reptile Man: Backyard Confessions” series via his Instagram.

He was previously linked to Heidi Mueller and Laura New. He also dated Cheryl Burke on and off — whom he initially met during Joey’s DWTS tenure — before the pair got engaged in May 2018. After nearly three years of marriage, Burke filed for divorce in January 2022.