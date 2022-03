Andrea Lewis

When Lewis landed to the role of Kelly’s friend Carla, she was already starring as Hazel Aden on Degrassi: The Next Generation. She later appeared in Moccasin Flats, Black Actress and Warehouse 13, and she played herself in fellow Degrassi alum Drake‘s 2018 music video for “I’m Upset.” The Down in the Delta star has also released two solo albums and several singles.

Lewis wed music exec Felix Howard in 2021.