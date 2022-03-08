Christy Carlson Romano

The Even Stevens alum went on to voice the titular role in Disney’s animated series Kim Possible, which aired from 2002 to 2007. She also appeared as pop star Poppy Blu in the live-action Kim Possible movie, which premiered in 2019. Romano’s other TV credits include Joan of Arcadia, Summerland, Hawthorne and The Cutting Edge: Chasing the Dream. In 2004, she starred as Belle in the stage production of Beauty and the Beast, becoming the youngest actress to play the role on Broadway. Romano later earned a bachelor’s degree in film studies from Barnard College and started a successful YouTube channel.

The voice actress shares daughters Isabella and Sophia with husband Brendan Rooney, whom she wed in 2013.