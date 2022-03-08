Gary Cole

The comedian, who was already known to fans as deadpan middle manager Bill Lumbergh in 1999’s Office Space, went on to rack up credits in movies including Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story, Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby, Pineapple Express, Blockers, Extract and The Art of Racing in the Rain. He also provided the voice of Kim Possible’s dad, Dr. James Possible, in the animated series led by his Cadet Kelly costar Romano. His other TV appearances include The West Wing, Arrested Development, Entourage, Chuck, Curb Your Enthusiasm, Suits, Veep, Chicago Fire, The Good Fight, Mixed-ish and NCIS.

Cole shares daughter Mary with ex-wife Teddi Siddall, who died in 2018. The couple split one year before Siddall’s death.