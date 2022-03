Sarah Gadon

Gadon starred as Amanda, the best friend that Kelly left behind in the city. The Canada native later appeared in films including A Dangerous Method, Cosmopolis, Maps to the Stars, Vampires vs. the Bronx, Belle and The Amazing Spider-Man 2. She starred alongside Romano in the 2008 TV movie The Cutting Edge: Chasing the Dream. Her other TV credits include Letterkenny, Alias Grace, True Detective, Castle Rock, 11.22.63 and Murdoch Mysteries.