Shawn Ashmore

After playing Brad in Cadet Kelly, the Canada native reprised the role of Iceman in the X-Men sequels X2 and X-Men: The Last Stand, as well as the 2014 reboot X-Men: Days of Future Past. His other film and TV credits include Mother’s Day, Solstice, Smallville, The Boys and Into the Dark. In 2018, he landed a starring role on the ABC cop drama The Rookie.

His identical twin brother, Aaron Ashmore, is also an actor. Shawn shares son Oliver with wife Dana Wasdin, whom he wed in 2012.