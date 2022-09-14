Caila Quinn Believes Aven Led Rachel On, Worries Erich Will 'Hurt' Gabby

Tino’s Parents Reaction to Rachel

In addition to Rachel feeling like Tino’s parents “hated” her after their hometown visit, his dad has slammed the show via Facebook, noting he can’t wait for the season to end.

“I feel bad, but I think it makes the parents look really bad. … At the end of the day, their son is going to come to the conclusion he wants,” Caila noted. “If they’re not meant to be, Tino’s an adult, he could put his big boy pants on and make that decision himself. But they just look like they’re, you know, on a witch hunt. When Rachel hasn’t even done anything. They didn’t even ask her any genuine questions. And so it feels really just like they have a vendetta — and they’re angry against the world. And so I am just not really here for his parents. And I wish that they would just apologize because I think it’s just disrespectful to her and women who are trying to put themselves out there and their son signed up for the show. They know what he signed up for. And if they’re embarrassed by it, then they can keep that private to themselves.”