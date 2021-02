BravoCon Tea

Eubanks didn’t name names but wrote that she was “very disappointed” by some of the fellow Bravolebrities she met at BravoCon in November 2019. “I watched a couple of the Real Housewives act as if they were legitimately A-list celebrities. The nicest Housewives were Denise Richards and Teddi Mellencamp, and the nicest cast was from Million Dollar Listing,” she wrote.