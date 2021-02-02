Dealing With Postpartum

“I remember seeing Kate Middleton coming down the stairs of the hospital after her first baby, Prince George, was born. She was wearing heels and [pantyhose], with her hair coiffed to perfection. I thought for sure that was going to be the same way I’d be walking out with my baby,” she wrote. “That’s a crock of s—t. God bless her, but Kate was wearing a diaper for sure. It was probably a royal diaper, not a Depends like I had on, but the Duchess of Cambridge was wearing a diaper.”

While Eubanks wrote that she didn’t have a “major case of postpartum depression,” she revealed that she had the “baby blues,” admitting she would sometimes hold her newborn daughter and “sob” from her various fears. She also addressed the pressure to lose the baby weight, citing women wearing waist trainers on social media.

“About two weeks after I had Palmer, I remembered that I had these waist trainers in the closet and decided to strap one on. It’s so hard to do that Jason had to help and once it was on it felt like a torture device,” she wrote. “While my stomach looked completely flat under my T-shirt, my insides felt like they were in a vise. This lasted about five, maybe ten minutes, but that was it.”