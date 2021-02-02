Filming ‘The Real World’

In the book, Eubanks detailed the lengthy audition process to land her role on The Real World: San Diego when she was 19 years old. “MTV called my family members and friends to get even more information about me,” she wrote. “I was also questioned and screened by a psychiatrist. I remember thinking that if I wasn’t picked, at least the interview process itself had been an interesting, memorable experience that taught me a lot about myself.”

The reality TV personality has fond memories of filming the MTV docuseries, revealing that she got so used to being taped, it was hard to adjust after the five-month shoot. “We were actually offered therapy once we wrapped the show to help us deal with transitioning back to the actual real world from The Real World,” she wrote. “The Real World opened my eyes to so much and I truly think helped shape who I am as a person.”