Jason’s Thoughts on ‘Southern Charm’

“People often asked me why Jason was not on Southern Charm. They thought it was because he didn’t approve of it, but that’s not the case,” she wrote, noting he’s friendly with the cast and a “fan” of the show. “Jason was the one who pushed me to do it every season. He always supported my filming the show even though he wanted no part of the spotlight.”

Eubanks didn’t even tell viewers about her relationship with Wimberly until season 2 of Southern Charm. “I didn’t mention him during season one because I honestly didn’t believe the show would make it to season two,” she wrote.