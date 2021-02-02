Leaving ‘Southern Charm’

Eubanks wrote that she’s still in contact with former Southern Charm costars Whitney Sudler-Smith, Patricia Altschul, Craig Conover and Shep Rose, but has no plans to return to the Bravo series after her season 6 exit. “I had a child and since becoming a mother, my priorities had changed. I also felt like I was at a different place in my life and I just didn’t fit on the show anymore,” she wrote. “The drama on reality TV lately has taken a dark turn and become something I don’t want to associate myself with anymore. False accusations can be made and nasty rumors can be started for the sake of a ‘good show.’ It just started to feel a bit icky.”