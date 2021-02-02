Pregnancy Diaries

Southern Charm viewers watched Eubanks go to therapy as she tried to figure out whether she wanted kids. After she decided to go for it, Eubanks got pregnant one month after she stopped taking birth control (for the first time in 15 years).

“Because I’ve always had a very fast metabolism, I have a hard time putting on weight. … For the most part being so thin actually made me very insecure for a long time,” she wrote. “So I loved having curves for the first time in my life, as well as boobs, when I was pregnant.”

As Eubanks’ got bigger, however, she wrote that she felt “bloated and constipated” instead of “cute and sassy.”