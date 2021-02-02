Relationship With Brad on ‘The Real World’

While Eubanks wrote that she made it out of The Real World “unscathed,” she acknowledged her “steamy” makeout sessions with costar Brad Fiorenza. “It never evolved into deep feelings, though, and Brad never tried anything else,” she wrote. “In fact, Brad and I traveled together extensively after the show for speaking engagements about The Real World and even stayed in the same hotel room on numerous occasions … but we always had separate beds. I still think of him as a dear friend.”

Eubanks added that she’s also still in contact with former castmates Randy Barry and Jamie Chung, who went on to become an actress.