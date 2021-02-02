Two-Drink Rule

Eubanks revealed she kept herself to a two drinks a night rule while filming Southern Charm to avoid portraying a “bad version” of herself on the show. “I actually encouraged my costars to do the same, but it fell on deaf ears … about four times in the course of six years I got drunk on camera and I’m fairly certain I fell down in every scene,” she wrote. “Reality TV is like a mirror. If you are an asshole, it will show you being an asshole. If you are kind, it will show you being kind.”