It’s a Different Vibe

“It’s definitely a different vibe this year as it has been. It seems like the drama is an all-time high, so I think I made the right decision to leave when I did,” she told Access Hollywood in February 2021 of season 7. “I think it was time for me to leave. But to be honest, I don’t regret it. … Look at me now, I wrote a book. There’s so many positive and negatives to reality television. It gives you a platform, it gives you a voice. It was overall a very wonderful experience for me.”

When asked whether she’d do another season of the show, the southern belle responded, “No, not at this point.” She continued: “I think reality television … it’s not what it used to be. It’s becoming very toxic, very drama filled and it’s at the expense of the people who participate it in unfortunately.”