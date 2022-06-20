It’s Not Good for the Soul

“The older I get, the more I watch reality television, it leaves me with an icky feeling — the fighting, the rumors, the vitriol that you see, it’s just not good for the soul,” Eubanks told Charleston magazine in March 2021. “I saw the show turning in that direction. It’s hard because there’s a lot of great things that come along with it. But I felt in my gut it was time for me to be done with it.”

She explained that she “started to feel like a hypocrite” based on what she was sharing and what she was keeping to herself. “I was the Greek chorus of the show. It was my role to give my opinion on everybody else’s life, but I wanted to keep my private life, private, and you can’t be on a reality television show and keep your personal life private,” the TV personality noted. “So I felt like I needed to remove myself.”