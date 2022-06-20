The Jason of It All

Eubanks revealed during a February 2021 episode of the “Reality Life With Kate Casey” podcast that the show producers tried to convince her to make a season 7 cameo by using her husband’s alleged affair as a story line.

She recalled feeling as though she was being punished for leaving as the cast talked about the rumors, which she previously denied, on camera. “I think it was perhaps a way they thought I would come back to defend him. Because if there is one thing you can get me on, what’s the most precious to me is my marriage,” the mother of one said.

Eubanks remembered receiving a call from one of the producers, in which they asked, “Aren’t you going to show up? Aren’t you going to come to this party tonight to defend Jason?” to which she replied, “Are you kidding me?”

The former reality star continued: “I could see through what was happening. … So then I thought, ‘Damn, was this maybe a way to get me to show up and film,’ because they figured, well, surely she’s going to come back and defend Jason. … Poor Jason’s name was drug through the mud. It happens. It’s part of the machine that is reality TV.”