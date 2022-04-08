‘Bam Bam’

“You said you hated the ocean, but you’re surfin’ now / I said I’d love you for life, but I just sold our house,” begins the first verse of Cabello’s duet with Ed Sheeran. The “Shape of You” crooner, 31, later sings the lines, “It’s been a hell of a year, thank God we made it out / Yeah, we were ridin’ a wave and trying not to drown / And on the surface, I held it together / But underneath, I sorta came unwound.”

In the chorus, Cabello hints that she feels more like herself after the emotional aftermath of her split from Mendes. “Yeah, that’s just life, baby,” she sings. “Yeah, love came around and it knocked me down / But I’m back on my feet.”