‘Boys Don’t Cry’

“Boys Don’t Cry” isn’t about a breakup, but its lyrics relate to a topic that Mendes has talked about wanting to dismantle: toxic masculinity. “It’s the feeling of having to be so strong all the time and having to be bigger or better than feeling sad or feeling anxious or feeling upset,” he told ET Canada in December 2020. “Real strength comes from being strong enough and being vulnerable enough to feel those feelings and to cry and to let it go.”

In “Boys Don’t Cry,” Cabello sings, “You never had much of a poker face / It doesn’t make you less of a man / You’re just human right now.”