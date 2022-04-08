‘Don’t Go Yet’

This track premiered before Cabello and Mendes’ split, and the “Liar” singer confirmed that it was inspired by the feeling of wanting to take things to the next level with your crush. “It was so easy for me to write this song because it’s such a vivid memory that I have from before my current boyfriend was my boyfriend,” she told Genius in September 2021. “And I remember us being like, 16 or 17, and a handful of times feeling like, ‘We’re gonna go to this afterparty or this party.’ And I was like, ‘This is the night! This is the night that we’re finally gonna kiss. That it’s finally gonna turn more than a friendship.'”

In the first verse, for example, Cabello sings, “I replayed this moment for months / Alone in my head, waitin’ for it to come / I wrote all your lines in the script in my mind / And I’d hoped that you’d follow it for once.”