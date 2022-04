‘Everyone at This Party’

In the final track on Familia, Cabello reflects on wanting to see someone at a party who she knows won’t be there — or anywhere else she’s going to be. “I just had this vision of you looking at me different / When you saw this dress / But I’d have one drink and I’d say the wrong thing,” she sings in the second verse. “So it’s probably for the best / And I’m looking over people’s shoulders / And I’m hoping that you’re somewhere close.”