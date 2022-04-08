‘La Buena Vida’

In “La Buena Vida,” Cabello sings about feeling alone in a long-distance relationship. “I woke up happy by accident / I forgot you were gone again,” read the lyrics of the first verse. “But you’re so far away / And I can go off the memories / Starting to feel like a memory.”

In the pre-chorus, the narrator realizes that her romance hasn’t turned out quite like she imagined: “And I thought we’d be traveling the world together / Making love in the afternoon / But I’m forgetting what it’s like to wake up next to you / And this is what I go through.”

This feeling continues in the chorus with the lines, “You should be here, should be with me tonight / ‘Stead you’re working, you’re working all the time / Why am I home alone with your glass of wine? / Oh no, oh no, this is not the life.”