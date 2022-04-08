‘Psychofreak’

Cabello confirmed that her duet with Willow Smith is partly about her exit from Fifth Harmony, but a few lines hint at drama in her personal life as well. “House in the hills is a house of cards / Blink and the fairytale falls apart / Sorry, didn’t mean to get so dark / Maybe I’m an alien, Earth is hard,” read the lyrics in the chorus.

In the first verse, Cabello sings, “Sometimes I don’t trust the way I feel / On my Instagram talkin’ ’bout ‘I’m healed’ / Worryin’ if I still got sex appeal / Hopin’ that I don’t drive off this hill.” The pop star often updates her fans about how she’s feeling via social media. Shortly after her split from Mendes, for example, the “Havana” singer told her Instagram followers that she was “grateful” for many things in her life. “Happy gratitude day everybody!” she wrote on Thanksgiving 2021. “I’m very thankful for all of you on here who send me love, listen to my music, and support me on this creative/ life journey!”