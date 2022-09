What Is the Movie About?

Maggie Larson (Cameron Bure) is a busy “Type-A mom” who, despite her crazy schedule, opts to take her husband and kids to spend Christmas with her widowed brother and his daughter, per Great American Family’s press release.

“Maggie and her brother have decidedly different expectations for the holiday,” the movie’s synopsis reads. “Through a series of transformative events, Maggie learns to embrace the reason for the season.”