‘Can’t Hardly Wait’ Cast: Where Are They Now?

Charlie Korsmo (William Lichter)

Korsmo’s final movie role was in Can’t Hardly Wait until he starred in the 2019 drama Chained for Life. He earned a degree in physics from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology in 2000. The former child star graduated from Yale Law School in 2006. Barack Obama appointed Korsmo to the Board of Trustees of the Barry Goldwater Scholarship and Excellence in Education Foundation in 2011. He is now a professor of corporate law and corporate finance at the Case Western Reserve University School of Law in Cleveland.

He and his wife, Adrienne Korsmo, welcomed daughter, Lilah, in 2010 followed by their son, William, in 2012.