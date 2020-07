Chris Owen (Klepto Kid)

Owen appeared in the 1999 romantic-comedy She’s All That before he starred as Chuck “Sherminator” Sherman in the American Pie franchise from 1999 to 2012.

His other film credits include starring opposite Jake Gyllenhaal in October Sky (1999) and as Timmy in National Lampoon’s Van Wilder (2002). Owen was married to Michelle Beck from 2007 to 2012.