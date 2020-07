Clea Duvall (Jan)

Duvall starred in the films She’s All That (1999), But I’m a Cheerleader (1999) and Girl, Interrupted (1999), before later appearing in Argo (2012) and Lifetime’s The Lizzie Borden Chronicles (2014-2015). She had a reoccurring role in FX’s American Horror Story: Asylum from 2012 to 2013 and before she landed the part of Marjorie Palmiotti on Veep from 2016 to 2019.