‘Can’t Hardly Wait’ Cast: Where Are They Now?

Ethan Embry (Preston Myers)

Embry continued his acting career with reoccurring roles on the TV shows Once Upon a Time (2013) and Sneaky Pete (2015-2019). The actor had a lead role in the crime drama Brotherhood from 2006 to 2008. He has starred on Netflix’s Grace and Frankie as Coyote Bernstein since 2015.

The California native was married to actress Amelinda Smith from 1998 to 2002. They are the parents of son, Cogeian, who was born in 1999. He married actress Sunny Mabrey in 2005 but, the pair divorced in 2012. Embry and Mabrey remarried in 2015.