Freddy Rodriguez (TJ)

The actor became best known for portraying Hector Federico “Rico” Diaz on HBO’s Six Feet Under from 2001 to 2005 and as Gio on Ugly Betty from 2007 to 2010. He appeared on the NBC drama series The Night Shift as Dr. Michael Ragosa from 2014 to 2015. He has starred as former New York City prosecutor Benny Colón in the CBS drama Bull since 2016.

He and his wife Maria Elise Rivera — whom he married in 1995 — share two children.