‘Can’t Hardly Wait’ Cast: Where Are They Now?

Jaime Pressly (Beth)

The actress starred in the 2001 comedy Not Another Teen Movie followed by Joe Dirt the same year and later appeared in I Love You, Man (2009). She portrayed Joy Turner on the comedy series My Name Is Earl (2005-2009), which earned her an Emmy Award in 2007. Pressly and her then-boyfriend DJ Eric Calvo welcomed their son, Dezi, in 2007.

After their split in 2008, she wed entertainment lawyer Simran Singh in 2009. Pressly filed for divorce in 2011. She gave birth to her twin sons Leo and Leon, whom she shares with her boyfriend, Hamzi Hijazi, in 2017.