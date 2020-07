Jason Segel (The Watermelon Guy)

Can’t Hardly Wait was Segel’s first feature film credit. The actor went on to star in Judd Apatow‘s teen comedy series, Freaks and Geeks, from 1999 to 2000. Segel teamed up with Apatow again for the films Knocked Up in 2007 and Forgetting Sarah Marshall in 2008. He portrayed Marshall Eriksen on the CBS sitcom How I Met Your Mother from 2005 to 2014. Segel created and starred in the AMC series Dispatches From Elsewhere in 2020.