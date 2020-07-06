‘Can’t Hardly Wait’ Cast: Where Are They Now?

Jenna Elfman (Angel Stripper)

Elfman starred in the leading role of Dharma on the ABC sitcom Dharma & Greg from 1997 to 2002, which earned her a Golden Globe award in 1999 and three Emmy nominations. She also appeared in the sitcoms Accidentally on Purpose from 2009 to 2010 and 1600 Penn from 2012 to 2013. Elfman became a series regular on season 4 of the AMC series Fear the Walking Dead in 2018.

The California native married actor Bodhi Elfman in 1995. The couple welcomed their first son, Story, in 2007 followed by their second son, Easton, in 2010.