‘Can’t Hardly Wait’ Cast: Where Are They Now?

Jennifer Love Hewitt (Amanda Beckett)

After the film hit theaters, Hewitt continued to star on Party of Five for one more year. She later appeared in the 2000 film sequel I Still Know What You Did Last Summer followed by the 2001 romantic comedy Heartbreakers. Hewitt landed leading roles on the TV shows Ghost Whisperer from 2005 to 2010, The Client List from 2012 to 2013 and Criminal Minds from 2014 to 2015. She joined the main cast of Fox’s series 9-1-1 in 2018.

Hewitt married her Client List costar Brian Hallisay in 2013. The couple welcomed their daughter, Autumn, that same year. Their son, Atticus, was born in 2015.