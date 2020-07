Jerry O’Connell (Trip McNeely)

O’Connell was uncredited in Can’t Hardly Wait, but he later received parts in films such as Mission to Mars (2000), Kangaroo Jack (2003) and Yours, Mine and Ours (2005). The Scream 2 star served as guest host on The Wendy Williams Show for several episodes in 2018 and 2019.

He married Rebecca Romijn in 2007. The couple welcomed twin daughters, Dolly and Charlie, in 2008.