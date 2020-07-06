‘Can’t Hardly Wait’ Cast: Where Are They Now?

Lauren Ambrose (Denise Fleming)

Ambrose portrayed Claire Fisher on Six Feet Under from 2001 to 2005. She also starred in the films Where the Wild Things Are (2009) and Sleepwalk With Me (2012). Ambrose starred as Eliza Doolittle in the Broadway revival of My Fair Lady in 2018, which earned her a nomination the the 2018 Tony Award for Best Actress in a Musical. She joined the AppleTV+ series Servant in 2020.

Ambrose married photographer Sam Handel in 2001.They are the parents of two children.