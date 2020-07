Marisol Nichol (William’s Groupie)

The Illinois native made an uncredited appearance before she landed roles as Nadia Yassir on season 6 of 24 and Hermione Lodge in Riverdale starting in 2016.

Nichol was married to Andrea Forrentino from 1995 to 1998. She tied the knot with director Taron Lexton in 2008. They share daughter, Rain, who was born later that year. The pair separated in 2018.