Melissa Joan Hart (Vicki the Yearbook Girl)

The actress continued to star on the ABC sitcom Sabrina the Teenage Witch until the show’s end in 2003. She later was the lead in another ’90s teen film, Drive Me Crazy, in 1999. Hart costarred with Joey Lawrence in the ABC Family sitcom Melissa & Joey from 2010 to 2015. Since 2019, she has voiced the role of Becca Chang in the Nickelodeon animated comedy The Casagrandes.