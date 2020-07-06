‘Can’t Hardly Wait’ Cast: Where Are They Now?

Peter Facinelli (Mike Dexter)

Facinelli starred on the Showtime series Nurse Jackie from 2009 to 2015. The actor also had reoccurring roles on the TV shows Glee, Supergirl, and S.W.A.T. He later became known as vampire Dr. Carlisle Cullen in the Twilight Saga films from 2008 to 2012.

The New York native married actress Jennie Garth in 2001. They welcomed daughters Luca in 1997, Lola in 2002 and Fiona in 2006. The couple divorced in 2013. Facinelli proposed to his girfriend, Lily Anne Harrison, in 2020.