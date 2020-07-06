‘Can’t Hardly Wait’ Cast: Where Are They Now?

Selma Blair (Girl Mike Hits On)

Blair nabbed numerous roles throughout the late ’90s and early ’00s including, Cruel Intentions (1999), Legally Blonde (2001), and The Sweetest Thing (2002). She most recently portrayed Kris Jenner on the FX series The People v. O. J. Simpson: American Crime Story in 2016. Blair gave birth to her son, Arthur, whom she shares with her ex-boyfriend Jason Bleick, in 2011.

The actress revealed in October 2018 that she had been diagnosed with multiple sclerosis.