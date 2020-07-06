‘Can’t Hardly Wait’ Cast: Where Are They Now?

Seth Green (Kenny Fisher)

Green starred in a number of comedy films, including the Austin Powers film franchise from 1997 to 2002, Rat Race (2001), and Without a Paddle (2004). The actor branched into voice work where he lent his vocals to the character Chris on Family Guy starting in 1999. He co-created the animated series Robot Chicken, which premiered in 2005. Green most recently voiced a character in the Guardians of the Galaxy franchise in 2014 and 2017. He wrote and directed his first movie, Changeland, in 2019. The Pennsylvania native married actress Clare Grant in 2010.